Jersey Jack Moving Manufacturing to Illinois

Jersey Jack Pinball recently announced the relocation of its manufacturing operations from Lakewood, N.J., to Elk Grove Village, Ill. The move joins the manufacturing team with the design and engineering teams, already located in the Chicago suburbs.

The move has already started and will continue during the next few weeks, founder Jack Guarnieri told RePlay. “The exciting thing is to get everybody under one roof,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll shorten up the time it takes us to develop a game.”

Guarnieri confirmed that the move will add some 50 or so new jobs, and noted that it will lead to an increase in production capacity.

“We have an amazing customer base that keeps growing, and they keep asking us to build more and more games,” he said. “The opportunity came along, and we decided let’s do it.” In the press release, he added, “We look forward to creating an exciting, collaborative workplace in Illinois, where we can continue to be pioneers of pinball design, building great games for many years to come.” For more information, visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com.