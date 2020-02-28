RePlay Expo Preview Issue Arriving Soon!

The March issue of RePlay has mailed, and we’re excited to share the amusement industry’s news, our Players’ Choice charts and feature stories with you – as we’ve been doing monthly since October 1975… and, like a fine wine, we’ve only gotten better with age!

This issue is jam-packed with information about the upcoming Amusement Expo, plus a cover story on the Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix teams and their products. Other articles and tidbits include publisher Eddie Adlum’s editorial (advice on going to the New Orleans show, noting that today’s coin-op biz “isn’t your father’s Oldsmobile”); a Q&A with AMOA president Emily Dunn as she gets ready to hand the reins to incoming president Greg Trent; and profiles on route operator Dale Balzano, The Detour SF arcade bar, Venco Business Solutions, parts supply company Twisted Quarter and more.

By the way, there’s never been a better time to be a RePlay subscriber. A one-year U.S. subscription is only $65 – or only about $5.41 cents a month! – or less than 18 cents a day! Quite the steal for a tool that could help earn your business thousands of dollars in revenue. Click here to subscribe today or email [email protected].