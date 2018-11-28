Industry Vet Celebrates Family

Tony “O” Orozco, Betson salesman out on the west coast, gathered his handsome family for a cruise on a charted yacht out of Newport, Calif., back in October. The occasion was to celebrate wife Gwen’s 60th birthday, as well as earning her PhD in Nursing Philosophy.

“She decided to return to school after six of our seven kids had moved out on their own,” said Tony O. of his bride of 37 years. Their seventh offspring just began high school this year. Tony himself says he’s logged in 44 years “playing games!”