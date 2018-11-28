Andamiro Unveils Prize Aquarium

Andamiro recently announced that it has gained the exclusive sales and marketing rights to Jiuyou’s Crazy Capsule Toys vending machine, which will now be known as The Prize Aquarium. The machine debuted at this year’s IAAPA and under the agreement’s terms, Andamiro will be the only authorized seller in the U.S.

We are honored that Jiuyou has awarded Andamiro the responsibility to market its product,” said CS Lee, the game maker’s chairman and chief executive. “This is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

In the self-contained, instant-win game, players test their timing and reflexes in hopes of winning prizes using a single button. The player drops a prize capsule, timing it to fall through a moving hole at the bottom of the cabinet. If the player misses all three of the revolving holes, the prize drains and automatically reloads itself in the game’s overhead storage. The game supports 4″ capsules, which can be filled with prizes or tickets (Andamiro demonstrated the game at IAAPA with ticket values inside the capsules).

Andamiro’s Prize Aquarium measures 30” W x 40” D x 80” H and weighs 320 lbs. For more information, call the factory at 310-767-5800 or email [email protected].