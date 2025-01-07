Illinois Taproom Chain Opens First Arcade

Trending
Pour Bros. Craft Taproom, a small chain in Illinois, has opened their first arcade at their Bloomington location – dubbed the Pourcade.  

WGLT reports the retro and modern arcade features Skee-Ball, pinball and games like Guitar Hero. Pour Bros. allows guests to pour their own drinks with a craft tap wall of beer, seltzers, ciders, mead and the occasional wine. They also have a full-service bar. 

The addition of the Pourcade is their first foray into arcades. Manager Rob Mathisen explained that 8 Bit Bar Arcade was in the space until 2022 and they wanted to bring back some of that magic to the community.  

Visit www.pourbrostaproom.com for more. 

