IAAPA Taps Mandt as EVP

The global association for the attractions industry, IAAPA just announced the promotion of David Mandt as their new executive VP and chief engagement officer. The newly-created position is responsible for association member engagement, global marketing, communications and education.

Mandt most recently was the organization’s senior VP of marketing and communications. He began his long career in the attractions industry in 1981 as a ticketing and parking host at Paramount’s Carowinds theme park in Charlotte, N.C.

More information about IAAPA is available at www.iaapa.org.