IAAPA Expo Europe Attracts Nearly 16,000

The Sept. 16-19 conference and trade show in Paris drew 15,900 participants, including 11,100 qualified buyers and 648 exhibitors, according to the IAAPA organizers. That’s a 13 percent increase in exhibiting companies from the 2018 event.

“It’s been a remarkable week,” said IAAPA President and CEO Hal McEvoy. “Attractions industry professionals from around the world came together to focus on the future.” Plans for the future IAAPA Expo Europe are already underway, too. It’s scheduled to be held Sept. 22-24, 2020 at the ExCel London in England. More information is at www.iaapa.org.