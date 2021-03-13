IAAPA Events Calendar Jam-Packed Thru Expo

Culminating this year with the IAAPA Expo in Orlando from Nov. 15-18, IAAPA has a lot of events scheduled this year – both in-person and online.

Among the in-person events on the agenda in 2021 are: Meet IAAPA in Zhuhai (April 22 in Zhuhai, Guangdong, China); IAAPA EMEA Spring Summit (June 8-10 in Belgium); IAAPA Expo Asia (Aug. 10-13 in Shanghai, China); IAAPA Conference: Latin America | Caribbean (Sept. 8-9 in Cancun, Mexico); and IAAPA Expo Europe (Sept. 27-30 in Barcelona, Spain). Stay up to date on the events at www.iaapa.org/events-calendar.