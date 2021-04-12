IAAPA Back in Business with Expos All Year Long

IAAPA is ready to help move the attractions industry forward this year with the return of three global expos in 2021. Registration is now open for events in Shanghai and Barcelona, and booth sales are available for IAAPA Expo, too.

IAAPA Expo Asia will return to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, where the event was held in 2019. The dates for the event are Aug. 10-13. IAAPA Expo Europe will be a month later – from Sept. 27-30 – at Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

And of course, for RePlay readers is the IAAPA Expo which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from Nov. 15-19. “As we plan all three shows, the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees and team remain at the forefront of all that we do,” said IAAPA president and CEO. “The three Expo host venues are incredible partners and they are working with us to ensure we have in place the right safety measures that meet industry standards and health guidelines.”

Learn more about the events at www.iaapa.org/expos.