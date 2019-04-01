HP Reverb Set for April Release

A new virtual reality headset from HP with inside-out tracking is scheduled for a late April release, according to the company, which showed the product at last week’s Amusement Expo.

The HP Reverb pro edition, priced at $649, features a whopping panel resolution of 2160 x 2160 per eye and a 114-degree field of view. It weighs in at 1.1 pounds, has integrated Bluetooth, headphones with spatial audio and dual microphones for a “greater immersive experience.” It supports Windows Mixed Reality and Steam VR.

“With more than 2,500 VR experiences available and counting, Windows Mixed Reality continues to serve as the home for cutting-edge innovations that are fundamentally changing the way we work and play,” said Alex Kipman, technical fellow at Microsoft. “The HP Reverb headset is an amazing example of the type of innovation we are seeing take place as we push forward and bring the next era of computing – the era of mixed reality – to the masses.”

A consumer edition, also to be released at the end of April, will be available for $599 and includes everything the pro model does except for a headset cable (compatible with the HP Z VR Backpack wearable, sold separately) and a washable fabric face cushion.

More information about the new product is available at www.hp.com.