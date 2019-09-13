Hologate Debuts VR Motion Platform

Following the Hologate Arena, the Blitz is a premium motion simulator platform that’s “fully optimized from the ground up to be the gateway to a new VR experience,” the company says. It’s a 2- to 8-player game – a flying and racing platform that allows players to immerse themselves in worlds filled with fire-breathing dragons, epic space battles, futuristic racers and more.

Stop by Booth #4132 in Paris to learn more next week, or visit www.hologate.com .