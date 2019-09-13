Hologate Debuts VR Motion Platform

Hologate’s Blitz is the latest product from the virtual reality company, to be teased at IAAPA Expo Europe next week and fully revealed at the Orlando trade show in November.
Following the Hologate Arena, the Blitz is a premium motion simulator platform that’s “fully optimized from the ground up to be the gateway to a new VR experience,” the company says. It’s a 2- to 8-player game – a flying and racing platform that allows players to immerse themselves in worlds filled with fire-breathing dragons, epic space battles, futuristic racers and more.
