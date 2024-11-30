Golf Golf Golf Opens Today Today Today!

An indoor golf club called Golf Golf Golf opened today, Dec. 2, in downtown Raleigh, N.C., reports Axios.

The venue, a 1,500-sq.-ft. space, features two hitting bays with Trackman golf simulators, an indoor putting green, a bar, and an outdoor patio.

“Whether you’re an expert golfer or you’re interested in learning or you’re just interested in coming and hanging out at one of our events – you don’t have to be a golfer to hang out here,” said owner Sam Ratto.

Non-member rates will be $35 per hour until the end of the year, and then they will increase to $40 an hour for one person, $50 an hour for two and $75 an hour for three.

Explore more at www.playgolfgolfgolf.com.