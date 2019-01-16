GameWorks Brings eSports to the Casino

GameWorks has just penned a deal with SCCG Management to bring venue-based, peer-to-peer wagering eSports Lounges to casinos nationwide. The two companies hope to spread the love and passion for eSports (where players compete on PC- or console-based video games) to the casino, where traditional sports have always entertained and offered gamblers something great to bet on.

Under the agreement, the companies will offer casino operators an opportunity to seamlessly introduce eSports to their guests, through competition and wagering. The new venue-based concept, Play by GameWorks, adds skill-based peer-to-peer wagering to a variety of popular PC and console games.

“Esports, or competitive video gaming, is an enormous, ever-increasing global activity. For the first time, through our joint offering with SCCG Management, Play by GameWorks will afford the casino industry the ability to allow people to play competitively through peer-to-peer wagering, in a safe, enjoyable and lively environment,” said Phillip Kaplan, CEO at GameWorks. “The casino of the future should feature competitive esports in the same way it incorporates poker or progressive slot machines, and with Play by GameWorks, that’s exactly what we’ve created.

The venue is set to be 10-12,000 sq. ft., and holds 20-40 PCs and consoles for players to compete on. These venues will be able to host large tournaments, parties and more, with every Play location containing a 100-seat restaurant, called The Works Kitchen. Lounges will offer a range of event-based programming to bring in both men and women, ages 21 and over. The new concept is expected to launch its flagship location in Las Vegas.

Stephen Crystal, managing director at SCCG Management, added: “Play by GameWorks combines SCCG’s deep domain expertise in casino operations with GameWorks’ best-of-breed eSports operational experience. Together, we immediately present casino operators an easy and complete approach to capitalize on the fast-emergence of esports, consistent with our industry business model, through our new cutting-edge lounges.”

