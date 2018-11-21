GameTime, Semnox Complete 2018 Integrations

GameTime, the Florida FEC pros, have completed their planned implementations of Semnox’ Parafait systems across their locations, reporting that additional centers will be updated through 2019.

Several aspects of Semnox’ Parafait have been added to GameTime centers across the state, including the company’s POS, Lumin-enabled RFID readers, redemption and inventory management, F&B and restaurant management, self-service kiosks and RFID lockers. Additionally, GameTime will utilize Parafait’s cloud-based management and reporting software for online party reservations and more.

“We took on a very ambitious system wide upgrade,” said GameTime CEO Mike Abecassis. “This upgrade was only possible with the correct partner. Early on, it was clear that Semnox was willing and able to deliver on our demanding list of deliverables. We couldn’t be happier with the level of commitment the entire team at Semonx has shown.”

More about the companies can be found at www.semnox.com and www.gametimeplayers.com.