First Social Immersive Expo Off to “Great Start”

The Social Immersive Entertainment Expo, co-located this year for the first time with the popular EAG Show in London, went off without a hitch, reported organizers.

Created to put a focus on the immersive entertainment, competitive play and social entertainment aspects of the out-of-home market, SIE Expo was lauded by exhibitors and attendees.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to SIE Expo’s 2025 debut,” said Nicola Lazenby, the exhibition director. Event ambassador Kevin Williams of the consultancy firm KWP Limited, added: “I was greatly heartened and am extremely grateful for the support and positive response to this first expo and seminar dedicated to the emerging immersive and social landscape.”

Of those seminars, one of the speakers, Justin Burke (general manager of Sega Amusements International), commented: “The range and quality of the speakers that I saw was impressive. Certainly, the seminars hit the mark on being educational and informative.”