FEG Promotes Ray Smith VP of Business Development

Family Entertainment Group announced in September the promotion of Ray Smith, now the company’s vice president of business development.

“With more than 25 years of business development, financial and M&A experience, Ray has been an effective and strategic leader within family entertainment,” said George Smith, FEG president. “His skills, expertise and strong business acumen have contributed to the substantial growth in our In The Game and Bonkers wholly-owned FEC brands, as well as our core outsourced games and attractions segment.”

Smith joined FEG in 2015 as its director of business development after a successful career in commercial banking. Contact him at [email protected].