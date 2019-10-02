Semnox Partners With Speed POS Vietnam

Semnox recently announced an agreement with Speed POS Vietnam to be their dealers in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Speed POS is a leader in the theme park solutions industry in Vietnam. “We are pleased to be associated with Speed POS as one of our partners,” said Kiran Karanki, director of Semnox. “Asia primarily being a huge potential market for Semnox, we consider this partnership will contribute to the simultaneous growth of both organizations in this part of the world.”

More information is available at www.semnox.com and www.speedup.vn.