F2FEC Concludes in Colorado; Amigos Press Pause Button

“F2FEC: Imagine” closed out last night (March 7) at The Broadmoor resort’s Cheyenne Lodge, capping off a conference that was full of inspirational talks from presenters covering topics such as bias, how they grew their own companies, crafting and reinforcing company culture, providing play opportunities to the mentally and physically challenged and more.

In surprising news, the Amigos – Rick Iceberg, George Smith and Ben Jones – announced that they were hitting the pause button to do their own reflection on the conference itself, not intending to hold F2FEC next year (something hinted at in the presentation of a “pause” symbol next to the “play” triangle of the conference logo). In a final session with industry writer Robert Sax interviewing the trio, they told the roomful of attendees that they intended to hold meetings in order to explore what’s next. In a letter to participants, they wrote:

“While the Amigos are pressing the ‘PAUSE’ for the F2FEC Conference so that we can reimagine how to differentiate and return BIGGER, BADDER, BOLDER, BETTER and DIFFERENT, you simply may not PAUSE in your efforts to make your future realities…the future we imagine is the future we get. Relationships create opportunities, we create opportunities by imagining possibilities and by working together.” They closed with: “BE IN THE NEXT ROOM!”

Read the full RePlay report in the April issue.