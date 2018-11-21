Embed Online Reservation System

Embed has a new cloud-based reservation system called “Bookings,” which they debuted at last week’s IAAPA show. They say it gives customers a “streamlined event reservation” experience, taking them from online booking to the in-store check-in. It allows operators to accept online reservations of any size 24/7, and reduces double-handling of data since it can be accessed and edited from multiple devices in real time.

PJ Lahey, owner of Lahey’s Family Fun Center, said, “Bookings has helped us acquire new customers who prefer to do their research and shopping online. The Embed staff has been amazing to work with.” Cindy Chen of Chinatown Fair added, “Ever since we incorporated Bookings, it’s helped us tremendously, saving us a lot of time with its easy online birthday/event scheduler.”

In other news, the company’s sister organization, The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) has added Embed systems throughout 50 new locations. TEEG owns 280 FECs across seven countries in the Asia Pacific Region, and hoped to improve efficiencies by normalizing their systems with Embed.

“We are looking forward to one common system which will allow us to gain internal efficiencies and effectively utilize the valuable data Embed provides to improve the customer experience,” said John Boyd, Group CIO from TEEG.

For more info on the companies, visit www.embedcard.com and www.teeg.com.