Electric Avenue Arcade Bar Reopening with New Owner

An arcade bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, that was closed during the pandemic is reopening under new ownership. Sean Greenlaw, a fan of the popular arcade bar, decided to take a chance on the shuttered but previously successful business.

“When I saw they posted it was for sale, I looked at where I was in my life, what I was doing, and I figured what’s the worse they could say – ‘we’re not interested in selling to you?’” Greenlaw told the Concord Monitor.

On Sept. 11, he had the business’s soft opening and was waiting on liquor licensing approval before a grand opening. Learn more at www.electricavearcade.com.