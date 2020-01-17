Triotech Attractions Open in Malaysia

Triotech recently installed three distinct attractions at Resorts World Genting’s Skytropolis, an indoor theme park in Malaysia, including the company’s largest Dark Ride theater in all of Southeast Asia.

The resort attracted nearly 26 million visitors in 2018, and Skytropolis – spread across 400,000 sq. ft. – offers 22 rides with other attractions such as video games and virtual reality centers. Their newly-opened “Sky VR” will feature Triotech’s XD Dark Ride Interactive Theater, featuring a custom, 32-seat room. It’ll also have the company’s VR Maze and Typhoon simulator.

“Southeast Asia and particularly Malaysia is a strong growing region and we are happy to bring Triotech’s award-winning attractions to Resorts World Genting’s unique and innovative project,” said Ernest Yale, Triotech’s founder and CEO. Learn more about the company at www.trio-tech.com.