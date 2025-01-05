Crystal Bees Bowling Shutters in Connecticut

Crystal Bees, a bowling center and bistro in Southington, Connecticut, recently closed. NBC CT reported that the venue had been open since 2016 and could no longer survive the current economic conditions.

“Over the years, we’ve faced many challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, and we were fortunate to weather that storm thanks to your support and resilience,” management wrote in a Facebook post. “However, the current economic landscape has made it increasingly difficult for us to continue as a restaurant and entertainment venue.”

The notice went on to say: “We are forever grateful for the memories we created together, and although this chapter is ending, the memories we’ve shared will always have a special place in our hearts.”