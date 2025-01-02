Stern Pinball Revealing First Machine of 2025 Today

Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye will be unveiled today, Jan. 3, by Stern Pinball. You can click here to see the teaser trailer, which seems to be exciting fans in the comment section.

More information about the new pinball game will be posted at: www.sternpinball.com/game/dungeons-dragons.

In other Stern news, the company previously announced the new Stern Vault Program. Vaulted titles are removed from active production and will remain in the vault “for a minimum of two years and many will never return.”

Those that entered the vault with the conclusion of 2024 included: Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Star Wars, Star Wars Comic Art, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Elvira’s House of Horrors and Foo Fighters.