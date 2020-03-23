Coin-Op: United

If you think this logo would make a great rallying symbol for our industry during the pandemic, it’s yours to use! Jimmy Dupree at Smart Industries came up with the idea and RePlay’s Editorial Director Key Snodgress put it together.

Folks on all levels of the trade are invited to use it freely in their ads and other promotional literature. It may not put any coins in the cash box, but it will most definitely put a lift in the heart. So please, let’s all demonstrate coin-op’s resolve to whip this thing and show our colors.

Color and black/white versions of the symbol (in JPG, AI, EPS and PDF formats) are within the zip file at this link: www.replaymag.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/RePlayCoin-OpUnitedSymbol_8files.zip

Email [email protected] if you need a different file format.