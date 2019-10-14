Betson Showcase a Success

Rain or shine, every year for the last decade, operators in the Northwest have been making the trek to Betson’s Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase. The dealership celebrated the 10th anniversary of this special event on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Hilton in downtown Vancouver, Wash.

Dozens of route and arcade operators were in attendance for this year’s event, checking out the latest games, taking in seminars on hot topics – including game room metrics, virtual reality and preventative maintenance. They also enjoyed some delicious food and the lively company of factory representatives and fellow operators.

Read RePlay contributor Steve White’s full report in the November issue, and visit www.betson.com for more information.