May 4 Grand Opening for Tallahassee BEC

Hangar 38 has landed in Tallahassee, Fla. The 17,000-sq.-ft. bowling entertainment center has eight lanes of boutique bowling, more than 70 arcade games and a full restaurant.

It had a soft opening April 8 and plans for a full grand opening ceremony on May 4. The venue got its name because it resembled an airplane hangar, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Arcade games featured include LAI’s Virtual Rabbids, Bay Tek’s Connect 4 Hoops, pinball machines and dozens of other games.

The website, though not yet online, will be available at www.thehangar38.com. Searching for “Hangar 38” on Facebook will also give you updates on the business. Or visit in person at 6668 Thomasville Road. The owners also hope to open more locations in the Florida panhandle in the near future.