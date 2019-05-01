ATM Theft Ring Stopped

Three men suspected of conducting ATM thefts have been arrested. The arrests, which took place in Hudson, N.H. and Methuen, Mass., netted evidence that included thousands of dollars in cash, forged credit cards, gift cards, a printing device and an electronic device used to activate bank cards.

According to local media, Syed Hoque of Brooklyn, N.Y. was apprehended in Hudson after a report of suspicious activity near a credit union’s ATM machine. Following his arrest, the 24-year-old confessed that he was part of a group conducting ATM robberies. Information garnered from his confession led to the arrests of Ajitharan Raveendran, 28, of Ontario, and an accomplice Tharushan Nirmalachandran, 30, of Quebec.

“This is a great example of a successful collaboration between two departments, in two states,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said in a statement.