ATM Crime Report Available

The ATM Industry Assn. (ATMIA) is offering a new study on ATM crime. The report, called Offences Involving ATMs: Insights into How Offenders See ATMs as Targets, offers the industry a unique look at various ATM attacks from the perspective of the criminal. Written by a leading U.K. criminologist, Professor Martin Gill, he and his research team interviewed eight ATM offenders in order to help financial institutions and independent ATM deployers better protect their terminals.

The full report can be purchased by ATMIA members for $125 (USD); the non-member price is $600 (USD). For additional information, visit the ATMI website at: www.atmia.com/education/purchase-reports/offences-involving-atms/