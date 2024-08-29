Foundations & AEM Add Marketing & Event Assistant

Ashley Hoopo has joined the long-running education program Foundations Entertainment University (FEU) and Amusement Entertainment Management (AEM) as their marketing and event assistant.

Hoopo previously worked at Newspaper Media Group as a marketing consultant and currently works part-time for her husband’s family at Niupi Development Academy, regarded as one of the best soccer training programs in New Jersey. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and advertising from Universidad Tecmilenio in Mexico.

And she’s on it when it comes to the new post. Shortly after receiving an email about her hire, she followed up with news about the upcoming Foundations scheduled for Oct. 8-9 in Naples, Florida. Learn more and register at www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration.

To contact Hoopo, email her at [email protected].