Apple Industries Promotes Scott Avery to President

Scott Avery, COO of Apple Industries for more than a decade, was recently promoted to president of the company. In addition to his responsibilities for the daily operations of Apple Industries and its affiliated companies, Avery has “cultivated enduring relationships with the most influential brands in the entertainment, retail and technology industries including Disney, Major League Baseball and Mitsubishi Electric.”

The company also said Avery has been instrumental to the global marketing strategy for Apple’s Face Place brand of products, leading to multimillion-dollar sales growth year after year during his tenure.

“We are very pleased to make this announcement,” said CEO Allen Weisberg. “Scott is a trusted advisor and a valued member of our team and with his passion for the industry, his in-depth knowledge of photo booths and his natural ability to develop partnerships, I am confident he will guide us to even greater success and innovation.”

In his new role as president, Avery will be responsible for “developing business strategies to drive future growth opportunities and enhance business capabilities by expanding Apple’s global reach into new markets.”