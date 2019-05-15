Andamiro Announces Equipment Finance Deal

An equipment leasing program from Andamiro USA was recently unveiled for three of the company’s games.

Their first-ever such program covers Prize Aquarium, an instant redemption piece dispensing 4” capsules, for about $25/week (36 monthly payments of $105.86); Safe Cracker, their flagship prize merchandiser, for about $35/week (36 monthly payments of $148.71); and their latest offering, the self-service kiosk Redeem Machine, for about $42/week (36 monthly payments of $181.48). Each of the options has a low residual purchase option at the end of the lease, the factory reports.

Firstlease, a subsidiary of Firstrust Ban, will underwrite the agreements. More information is available at www.andamirousa.com.