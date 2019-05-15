Trending
California Pin Fest’s On

The Golden State Pinball Festival, presented by the Northern California Pinball Association, kicks off May 17 in Lodi, Calif., where hundreds of pinball machines will be available for free play.

Held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, the event will also feature a 3-day tournament. There are a ton of other events, too, and even a 40 camping sites for RVs on the grounds.

A 3-day pass is $50; the weekend pass is available for $45; and 1-day passes range from $20-$30. More information can be found at www.goldenstatepinball.org, or you can reach out at [email protected].

