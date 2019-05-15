Reminder: Betson Fete Next Week in Portland

Betson will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Portland office with a barbecue cookout on May 23, which will also feature finance specials on their best-selling games.

The event will be catered by local BBQ favorite Buster’s Barbecue, there will be a Betson Technical University scholarship giveaway and a free AMI seminar starting at 10 a.m. You can RSVP by clicking here.

The office is located at 5211 NE 158th Ave., Portland, OR 97230, and the event will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. More info about the distributor is available at www.betson.com.