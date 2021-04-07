Amusement Expo Sells 80% of Booth Space to Date

With less than three months remaining until show time, Amusement Expo organizers say all signs are pointing to a successful event this summer in Las Vegas. They report that nearly 80% of available exhibit space has been sold so far.

Held June 29-July 1, Amusement Expo will have its usual Education Day on Tuesday, June 29, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino followed by the trade show on June 30 and July 1 at the nearby Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The recent decline in Covid cases, along with the accelerated pace of vaccinations, offer much hope and optimism about the future,” organizers wrote. “Last year, AEI was one of the last industry trade shows to be conducted before the pandemic forced commerce to close down worldwide…and now, AEI is poised to be one of the first events to be held as trade shows around the country re-emerge.”