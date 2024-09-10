AEM Celebrates New Client Facility in Spokane

Flight 509, a 22,000-sq.-ft. ground up development with a slew of attractions, is now open in Spokane, Wash. Developers Tim and Tammy Homer selected industry consultant Amusement Entertainment Management to spearhead the project.

The facility has a fully-themed two-level laser tag arena, a centrally-mounted ropes course, a multi-lane ninja warrior course and a three-level foam-ball-filled “Ballistics” play unit, complete with dumping buckets, air cannons and geysers.

But that’s not all. There’s also an Omni VR Arena, bumper cars, four lanes of mini bowling and a 60-game arcade. Flight 509’s second phase of development will begin next year with the addition of a 20,000-sq.-ft. indoor karting venue with two levels of track.

Learn more at www.flight509.com. For AEM, visit www.aemllc.com or call 800-253-4045.