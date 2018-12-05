AAMA Updates Members, Welcomes GameWorks

The latest AAMA Loose Change newsletter is packed with good information, including a breakdown of the IAAPA show from AAMA EVP Pete Gustafson and a legislative update from AAMA counsel John Russell. Along with this, there’s happy news that GameWorks, the arcade/FEC chain founded in 1996, has joined the association.

This follows an intense effort from AAMA over the last few years to grow their presence in the FEC world. Be sure to check out the AAMA newsletter for more information. Additionally, look for an exclusive interview with GameWorks’ CEO Phillip Kaplan in a future issue of RePlay, coming in early 2019.