AAMA to Honor Ralph Coppola

This year’s annual meeting and gala for the American Amusement Machine Assn., to be held in Lombard, Ill., from Sept. 9-13, will include posthumously awarding ICE Games founder Ralph Coppola with the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

AAMA has set a $200,000 fundraising goal for their annual Souvenir Ad Journal, which they started six years ago as a way to honor the recipient. The funds go to AAMCF charities like KEEN (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now), Camp Sunshine and the Children’s Miracle Network.

So far, more than $55,000 has been raised in Coppola’s name of that $200,000 goal. All of the ads are due to the AAMA office by July 26. Send them to [email protected] or go to www.coin-op.org for more information. Also, pick up a copy of our August issue to get a full event preview.