AAMA Holds FEC Connect – Dallas

In its ongoing efforts to encourage membership in the association by FEC owners and operators, AAMA held FEC Connect – Dallas, an information and networking event, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Pinstack in Las Colinas, Texas. (Pinstack, readers may remember, was the winner of AAMA’s 2017 FEC of the Year Award.) The Dallas-area event comes on the heels of last month’s successful “FEC Connect – Boston,” which was held Jan. 16 at member George Smith’s Bonkers FEC in Peabody, Mass. (a northern suburb).

AAMA Exec VP Pete Gustafson said, “Both events were attended by a mix of current AAMA member companies and owners of FECs from the greater metro areas. We had 36 attendees in Boston and 27 in Dallas. The success of these two events shows we’ve really landed on something that works.

“Since coming on board at AAMA, I considered my most important job was to create clearings for members to show up and be great,” he continued. “With the extraordinary efforts and talents of my team here at AAMA HQ, Tina Schwartz and Alex Ritschdorff, as well as contributions from our volunteer leadership, we’ve been able to make these clearings a reality. FEC Connect is an extension of this idea allowing us to engage both AAMA members and these FEC owners where they live. The success of these two events dramatically demonstrates we’re filling a long-neglected need.”

AAMA leadership will confer during the upcoming Amusement Expo International to plan future FEC Connect events. Concluded Gustafson, “I think it’s very safe to say Team PTA (Pete, Tina and Alex) will be planning more of these events in the not too distant future. We’re just getting started.”

Read Gustafson’s thoughts about the new FEC Connect program in our interview in the March issue, headed to subscriber’s mailboxes!