810 Billiards & Bowling Debuting Florida Location

A new 810 Billiards & Bowling location has opened in Panama City Beach, Fla. WMBB reports that a grand opening celebration is expected to happen by late December.

The venue, part of a small chain of bowling entertainment centers mainly in the southeastern U.S., features not only bowling and pool but an arcade, axe throwing, darts, dining, a full bar and a stage for live entertainment and karaoke.

“I’ve loved the great positive feedback – that’s why I’m here,” said Sam Gracia, the assistant general manager. “That’s why I’m in this industry. This place offers a lot for the whole family, so seeing those smiles and happiness is what I want to see.”