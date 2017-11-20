Triotech Adds Gabi Salabi

Ernest Yale, president and CEO of Triotech, gladly announced a new addition to that company’s management team: Gabi Salabi. Salabi moves up to the company’s Chief Commercial Officer post, after working as Triotech’s VP of global sales and business development since 2010.

“Gabi has played a key role in Triotech’s emergence as a global leader in interactive attractions,” said Yale. “This appointment will leverage his leadership to facilitate our interface with major clients and optimize new business development.” Charles Décarie, Chief Operating Officer at Triotech added, “Our site operations team will be integrated with our sales team under one vision in order to accelerate Triotech’s growth. Gabi will also remain responsible for the development of the Chinese Market which has been a major source of business for Triotech.