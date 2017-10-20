Sega’s Prize Arrow Points to Fun

Sega has introduced a new merchandiser called Prize Arrow. They say the game is simple to understand and tests player’s accuracy and reaction time.

Once coined up, a target wheel starts spinning, and skilled players have to aim the arrow at the wheel and slam it into place. If successful, the arrow slips into one of eight slots, each numbered and relating to a prize.

Sega’s Vince Moreno explained: “This game is so simple to grasp and has that ‘one more try’ gameplay appeal that makes it a winner. The size and look of it makes it ideal for all locations.”