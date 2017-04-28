QubicaAMF Upgrades Super Bowl FEC

Super Bowl FEC, a bowling center in Appleton, Wisc., is taking on a new look and feel for its 48 lanes with QubicaAMF’s bowler entertainment system BES X.

“It’s not just bowling anymore,” said David Bardon, owner of Super Bowl and president of MUBIG, the Multi Unit Bowling Information Group. “Proprietors need to focus on enhancing the customer experience by providing new ways to bowl, building social interaction and connecting with the new generation of bowlers. BES X allows us to do just that.”

Bardon is behind four successful bowling-based centers with a total of 112 lanes. His flagship center in Appleton will utilize the BES X to better leverage open play to more customers, grow the number of party and group events and continue to cater to league bowling, says QubicaAMF.

Bardon continued, “In the ever-changing bowling industry, we are seeing a switch to offering a complete realm of family entertainment, and I am glad there is still a way we can offer bowling as the anchor for that entertainment.”

Jay Buhl, QubicaAMF’s senior VP and general manager of sales for the Americas, said, “We are thankful for the relationship we have built with David, and appreciate his continued service for the entire bowing industry. Our passion is innovating and providing state-of-the-art products, such as BES X, so proprietors like David can be more successful delivering the experience today’s customers have come to expect.”

For more information the company and its products, go to www.qubicaamf.com to watch the video or for a system demo.