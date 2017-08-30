PayRange Fundraising Campaign to Help Houston

As this was going to press, we got word from PayRange’s Amanda Mailey that the company has launched a fundraising campaign in its app across all PayRange-enabled machines in the U.S. to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims. Users will be able to add $1 to their purchase and those funds will be donated to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts. Users can donate as many times as they wish.

PayRange operators don’t need to do anything to activate this fundraising feature. Mailey says it is live now. “There will be no additional fee for the machine operator, and we will donate 100% of the proceeds,” she wrote.

Operators wishing to learn more should visit www.payrange.com/harvey.