New Player Unseats Ladies’ Champions

The annual Big Buck Hunter World Championships were held over the weekend in Las Vegas, bringing virtual hunters from Canada, Australia and across the states for a few days of intense competition. After six years with two players dominating the competition at the Big Buck Ladies’ Tournament, newbie Kylie Hodson unseated longtime champs Melinda Van Hoomissen and Sara Erlandson to take the title of Big Buck Ladies’ champion.

Hodson won the $5,000 ticket, and the tourney only got wilder after that. Check this video for a full archive of the events from Big Buck’s Twitch account, and look to RePlay’s December issue for a full report on the event.