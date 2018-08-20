Moving to Bigger Location

A laser tag and arcade facility in Indiana is designing a larger 50,000-square-foot entertainment center it plans to build and move into by late 2019, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Peter Murphy, owner of Laser Flash, said he plans for the new FEC to feature bowling lanes, an indoor ropes course and Cyber Sport, a two-team game that combines lacrosse and basketball played on custom-designed Cyber Cars. The center, which will move from Carmel, Ind., to Westfield, will still feature an arcade and outdoor mini-golf course. A restaurant-bar with indoor and outdoor seating will be another added feature at the new facility. EdgeRock Development will manage the project. Learn more about Laser Flash here.