Krull Rejoins Redemption Plus

Prize supplier Redemption Plus has welcomed Ann Krull back to the company. Her homecoming continues her long career in the family and bowling entertainment industries that includies a previous 12-year stint at Redemption Plus (from 2002-2014). During her brief hiatus from the company, Krull worked as redemption sales manager at A & A Global Industries.

“We welcome Ann back with open arms and high expectations,” said company chief Sean Stormes. “Ann was instrumental in helping to build much of our current business, having spent many years with Redemption Plus, and is well respected within the industry. We are beyond excited to have her back.”

Stormes said Ann’s “a wonderful, customer-centric fit for Redemption Plus, in addition to being a core component of our overall strategic growth plan. She’ll be responsible for managing existing business as well as new business development. She will also work toward continuing and developing partnerships throughout the industry,” Stormes advised.

Krull’s official start date was Monday, May 8, 2017. More information on the company can be found here.