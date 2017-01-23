Fun Has a New Home (Mansion?) in Florida’s Xtreme Action Park

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., just got a huge new addition: what’s billed as the largest indoor entertainment center in the Sunshine State, the Xtreme Action Park which just completed renovations that make it a whopping 200,000 sq. ft. of fun. The center offers everything from a 20,000-sq.-ft. trampoline park, a 5,000-sq.-ft. arcade room, a roller skating rink, a foamy take on laser tag, professional go-karting, a ropes course, escape rooms, ten bowling lanes, a full-liquor sports bar with over 50 screens, a restaurant, an ice cream shop and a 60,000-sq.-ft. auto museum.

This massive undertaking was the brainchild of David Goldfarb (PrimeTime Amusements), Michael Dezer (Dezer Development) and Aaron Parkinson (Fiik Electric Skateboards). These three aren’t even finished adding things to Xtreme Action Park, too, saying that when the dust settles, the Park will be over 230,000 sq. ft. According to plans, early 2017 will bring more escape rooms, a sushi bar and grill restaurant, a redemption store and black light mini-golf.

“We are focused on becoming the largest and most exciting indoor entertainment facility in the world,” said Goldfarb. “Each year, we have been adding the newest, most unique and most fun activities on the market for all ages and we are confident will continue to until we reach our ultimate goal.”

For more on the park, check out their website here.