Freshman Wins First Oltmann Scholarship

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) has announced the first recipient of its J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship. She’s Emilia Goetsch and she just kicked off her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Emilia says the $5,000 scholarship will help her keep potential graduate studies in sight and, in time, pursue a degree in law.

The Scholarship Program honors the legacy of Richard Oltmann, the Illinois game center operator “who set an example for sharing, teaching and passion.” He was well known for his openness and willingness to teach anyone about the ins and outs of the biz, and his family contacted AAMCF from a desire to continue those enthusiastic educational efforts.

In a thank you letter penned by Goetsch to the AAMCF, the award recipient wrote: “Thank you for granting me for this tremendous scholarship in memory of Mr. J. Richard Oltmann. I greatly appreciate the support this provides while continuing my education in the Business School at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. I am humbled by this gift, and hope to live up to his values. Thank you again.”