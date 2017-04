What are among the hottest trends in FECs today? Escape rooms and VR. Combining the two is the idea behind Breakscape Games. The company’s Co-Founder Qi Hu sits down with Bob Cooney to discuss Breakscape’s 2- to 6-player VR escape room experience, play pricing, saturation (or not) in the escape room business, the idea that VR and/or AR (augmented reality) are the next logical steps, the social, multi-player experience and more.

To learn more, visit www.breakscapegames.com.