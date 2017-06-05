Embed Teams With Barberio Music Company

The Barberio Music Company has chosen Embed card system to outfit six locations in Texas, Tennessee and North Carolina. The companies will work together to retrofit the Gaylord Texan and Gaylord Opryland resorts, as well as four Urban Air trampoline parks. This is the eleventh collaboration between the two companies, with more planned for this year.

“Upgrading to Embed shrinks your daily labor requirements, which immediately translates to instant savings and guest service improvements,” said BMC owner Jordan Barberio. “Embed has been proven to reduce operating costs, help you make better investment decisions and drive your top line sales. It all equals bigger profits. Embed’s point of sale together with their self-service kiosks offer a better experience for customers.”

For more information about Barberio Music Company, visit www.barberiomusic.com.